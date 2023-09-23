Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Sania Mirza likely to attend couple’s big day in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Udaipur tomorrow, and their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted today. Since yesterday, a number of guests were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they arrived to attend Raghav and Parineeti’s festivities. Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, politician Sanjay Singh, and many others have already arrived. Internet is abuzz with speculations about the guest list at Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, and now Pinkvilla has inside scoop about the same.

Sania Mirza likely to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

A source close to the development informed us that legendary tennis player Sania Mirza will likely attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding in Udaipur tomorrow. Sania and Parineeti are close friends, and they also appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show in 2019. While they don't often post each other's pictures on Instagram, they share a great camaraderie.

A few years ago, Parineeti flew to Dubai to meet Sania Mirza's son Izhaan, and also posted a picture with her. "I’m a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I’m allowing him to eat my hand @mirzasaniar Can I keep this child foreverrrrrr," she wrote.

About Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities commenced today with the actress' choora ceremony. As per a wedding invite that went viral on social media, the choora ceremony will be followed by a welcoming luncheon for guests, and an evening soiree with the theme ‘Let's party like it's the 90s.’ Meanwhile, on September 24, the celebrations will commence with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, followed by the lively Baraat procession which will set off at 2 p.m from Taj Lake Palace. The Baraat will make its way to the main venue. After the jaimala ceremony, pheras and vidai, the couple will host a grand reception tomorrow.

