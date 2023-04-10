Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Sania Mirza wins Kalyan Jewellers presents Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year

April 7th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Sania Mirza won the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year Award.

Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year award, Kalyan Jewellers joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Sania Mirza wins the Kalyan Jewellers Presents Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year

Is there anyone who does not know Sania Mirza? The sports icon who has not only carved a niche for herself in this field but also made our nation proud with her victories over time is an inspiration for many. Sania has made a big name for herself in the Tennis world and there is no way people are ever going to forget her. Mirza won six doubles Grand Slam titles and 43 major titles in the course of her career which spanned for 20 long years before she finally announced her retirement recently. Sania won the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year award and it was presented by Rakul Preet Singh.

