Want either Alia, Deepika, Anushka or Sara to play me in my biopic: Sania Mirza

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Grand Slam Winner Sania Mirza has finally spilled the beans about her upcoming biopic. The rumors about a biopic on the Indian tennis player have been doing rounds for a long time and now finally we have got the details about the same. Sania who is currently on home quarantine post her return to India amid the Coronavirus crisis has revealed that she has sold the rights of her biopic to filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala.

She also states that they are currently looking out for directors to progress further with the film. On being asked about her preferences regarding actresses who should be roped in for her biopic, Sania has taken a couple of names. She initially mentions her BFF who is already doing a biopic on Saina Nehwal. After that Sania says that she wants either , , or Sara Ali Khan to play her role in the biopic.

However, the sports personality also mentions that it depends on a lot of things when it comes to signing actresses for a film and everyone will agree with her about the same. She hilariously reveals about being offered multiple times to venture into acting too. However, Sania has always refused such offers citing the reason that she is not talented enough to fit in there. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and they are now the doting parents of a boy named Izhaan.

Sania Mirza's exclusive chat session with Pinkvilla

