Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar, Sania Mirza on guestlist; Party deets inside

Earlier this week, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they left for Delhi for their engagement, which is scheduled for May 13 in the Capital. It has already been reported that the ceremony will be an intimate affair with the couple’s family and close friends in attendance. Priyanka Chopra too is expected to fly down to the city to be a part of the celebrations, which has been in the planning for a few days. Pinkvilla now has more updates on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement.

“While the engagement is happening tomorrow, the celebrations will begin from today as Pari and Raghav have planned a party for their family and close friends in Delhi. They want the guests to have a good time, and dance the night away, before the big day tomorrow. Pari’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang are overseeing all the arrangements. Meanwhile, Pari’s friends from the industry will reach Delhi tomorrow morning. Her close friends Sania Mirza, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are on the guestlist,” informs a source in the know.

Dating rumours

Ever since their first appearance together, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for their dating rumours. Since then they have been spotted on multiple occasions, however, they have never officially commented on their relationship. Recently, at the Delhi airport, when one reporter inquired about their marriage, Parineeti and Raghav didn’t respond, but just smiled and walked away. Reportedly, the theme of the engagement is based on pastel shades, and Manish Malhotra has designed the outfit for the Ishaqzaade actress’ big day.

