Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt drop UNSEEN pics to wish their twin ‘bachchas’ on their birthday; don’t miss Trishala Dutt’s reaction

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata Dutt, shared delightful unseen photos along with a heartfelt message to celebrate the birthday of their twin children, Shahraan and Iqra. Adding to the joy, Sanjay's elder daughter, Trishala Dutt, also posted an adorable birthday wish that’s simply unmissable!

Taking to Instagram today (October 21), Sanjay Dutt shared heartwarming pictures to celebrate the birthday of his twin children. In the first throwback photo, his daughter Iqra is seen sharing a warm hug with him, while Shahraan stands behind them, striking a pose for the camera.

In another snapshot, the trio is joined by Maanayata as they enjoy a ride on a scooter, radiating those classic Munna Bhai vibes!

In his heartfelt birthday message, Sanjay Dutt expressed his love and well-wishes for his twins, Shahraan and Iqra. He encouraged them to embrace success and happiness, reminding them to study diligently and pursue their goals with determination. Emphasizing the importance of humility, he reassured them of his unwavering support and affection, wishing them a beautiful year filled with blessings.

In addition to Sanjay's sweet tribute, Maanayata shared a heartwarming video featuring a collection of unseen moments with their children. The montage captures family vacations, twinning outfits, and precious memories, making it a must-see for fans.

Alongside the video, she expressed her love with a touching message and wrote, "Happiest birthday my bachchas @duttiqra @duttshahraan Believe in your self as much as I do As I know, you are stronger than you seem…Smarter than you think …. Braver than you believe….and Loved more than you know….. I am a proud Mumm."

As soon as Maanayata shared the heartfelt post, Sanjay's elder daughter Trishala chimed in with a sweet comment, expressing her love with a touching message: "Happy Birthday, my hearts @duttiqra @duttshahraan! I love you to the moon and back!"

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata have been a couple for 16 years, having tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008. They welcomed their twins in October 2010. Recently, the couple celebrated their enduring love by renewing their wedding vows, with a video that has gone viral on social media showcasing their heartwarming 'pheras.'

In an intimate ceremony captured on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt can be seen taking 'agni pheras' around the havankund. The actor is dressed in a saffron-colored ethnic dhoti kurta, while Maanayata looks elegant in a simple white printed suit.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt made an appearance in the film Ghudchadi earlier this year, where he shared the screen with Raveena Tandon.

