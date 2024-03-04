Sanjay Dutt poses with 'legend' Sachin Tendulkar as they fly from Jamnagar; 'Amazing to have met you after so long'

The past weekend witnessed a lavish celebration with the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand occasion united many celebrities from the film industry as well as sports personalities, and now as the celebrations have come to an end and the celebrities are starting to leave the venue. Sanjay Dutt and Sachin Tendulkar also marked their presence at the celebrations. Now, the veteran actor has shared an heartfelt post with the renowned cricketer.

Sanjay Dutt and Sachin Tendulkar pose together in return flight to Mumbai

Today, on March 4, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the renowned Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In the picture, they were seen posing together in their return flight to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 3 day pre wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sharing the picture, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, “Dear @sachintendulkar it was amazing to have met you after so long, was lovely to meet your family as well, you are a legend and will always be one.”

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre wedding fest

Rihanna was undoubtedly the center of attention at the three-day celebration in Jamnagar, marking the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, attended by 2000 guests, included a star-studded guest list featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and more.

The occasion also saw the attendance of well-known sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber joined the star-studded event. Rihanna's mesmerizing performance stole the spotlight during the musical evening, followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party for the distinguished guests.

