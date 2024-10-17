Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh acquire two commercial properties worth Rs 22 crore in Mumbai? REPORT

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, have acquired two additional commercial office properties in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a total of Rs 22.26 crore.

As per registration documents obtained by FloorTap.com, the mother-daughter duo have bought two commercial units on the ninth floor from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited in a building called Signature Building, situated off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The agreement for each property is valued at Rs 11.13 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 66.8 lakh paid. Each unit has a built-up area of 2,099 sq. ft and a carpet area of 1,905 sq. ft, according to the documents. These documents were registered on October 10, 2024, and each unit includes three designated parking spaces.

In July of the previous year, the actress and her mother purchased an office unit on the fourth floor of the same building. This transaction amounted to Rs 9 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh paid.

The deal included three parking spaces, and the seller of the property was Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd.

Several Bollywood stars have been in the news in the last few months for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields.

Bollywood personalities such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now preparing for the release of Metro In Dino, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, this film is the sequel to the 2007 release Life In A Metro.

The upcoming movie features a star-studded cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and more in significant roles.

According to the makers, the film is touted as an anthology of ‘heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.’ Initially set to release in September, the film's release date was postponed to November 29, 2024.

