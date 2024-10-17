Sara Ali Khan says brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has an ‘inherent swag and confidence’; ‘I didn’t realize how much inspiration…’

Sara Ali Khan is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh also shares a warm bond with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. During a recent conversation, the Metro In Dino actress offered effusive praise to her brother for his ‘inherent swag and confidence. ’

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she ever goes to her mother, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for personal and professional advice. In response to this, the actress noted while she has talked about how her mother inspires her many times, she would like to highlight how her brother is also a huge inspiration for her.

Hailing him as "extremely hardworking," the actress admitted that she loves his "inherent swag and confidence". According to Sara, her brother is aware of himself and both of them are proud of the fact.

"He maintains a great work-life balance, values the important relationships and prioritizes them. He’s just like a cool, sorted, level-headed guy. He looks at things with a sort of pragmatism that I didn’t have when I was his age. I must also add that there’s an intelligent simplicity with which he views his life," she said.

The 29-year-old actress confessed that she can and has made things "very complicated" in the past. According to her, she can be "overtly cerebral to a destructive end" as opposed to her brother.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s highly-awaited, Metro…In Dino. The sequel to the 2007-released film boasts a promising star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal. The film is poised to release on November 29, 2024, later this year.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is also soon going to make his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed film, Sarzameen. It is directed by Kayoze Irani and also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

In addition to this, he also has a romantic comedy that will star Khushi Kapoor alongside her. As Pinkvilla exclusively informed you, the film is planned as a direct-to-digital project produced by Dharmatics.

