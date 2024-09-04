Ajay Devgn leases commercial office space to director Kabir Khan for Rs 7 Lakh monthly rent: Reports

Actor Ajay Devgn has recently leased his commercial office space in Andheri, Mumbai, to director Kabir Khan, as reported by documents reviewed by Square Yards. Kabir Khan Entertainment will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for the property, with the lease and license agreement being finalized in September 2024.

Reports suggest that a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh was paid for the transaction. The office, located in Signature Tower on Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, spans 3,455 sq ft and includes three parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is set for a 60-month lease term.

Devgn and his wife Kajol own several properties in Signature Tower. In April 2023, according to Business Today, the Singham star purchased five units in Andheri West for Rs 45.09 crore, following his purchase of a 474.4 sq mt home in Juhu for Rs 47.5 crore two years prior.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. The action extravaganza will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Apart from this, Devgn has De De Pyaar De 2 with Rakul Preet Kaur, Son of Sardaar 2 with Mrunal Thakur and Sanjay Dutt, Raid 2, and the movie stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. In Raid 2 According to reports, post-production work for Raid 2 is underway, with Devgn reprising his role as senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik. The director is said to have drawn inspiration from an actual raid in Uttar Pradesh. The storyline centers around a UP politician-businessman accused of evading taxes worth over Rs 100 crore.

Reports suggest that the makers have started scripting for Shaitaan 2 , which was released earlier in 2024.

Ajay Devgn has become known for having the most successful film franchises, and he's gearing up to take his career to the next level over the next two years. While there's clear progress on Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2, development is also ongoing for Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, and Drishyam 3.

