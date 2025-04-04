Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss' movie looks to net around Rs 3 crore; maintains low-level run in 2nd weekend

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar has arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025. It is shouldered on Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna who plays his on-screen wife. The mass action drama has completed a week of its release. Sikandar looks to net around Rs 3 crore on sixth day.

Sikandar Looks To Net In The Range Of Rs 3 Crore On Day 6

Early estimates suggest that Sikandar will earn around Rs 3 crore on the sixth day of its release. The exact figures will be determined through night shows. In the last five days, Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 83.75 crore at the box office. AR Murugadoss' helmer is maintaining its low-level run in theaters since its release.

No Boost For Sikandar Despite Being Aided By BOGO Offers

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has witnessed a downward trend in its theatrical performance so far. The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers, which were recently announced by the makers, couldn't boost its business in the second weekend. This is to note that BOGO movie offers are applicable on ticket sales till today.

Sikandar should cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in the second week. It is so far the lowest Eid grosser of Salman Khan's career in the last decade. His last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) earned Rs 101.50 crore. AR Murugadoss' has to surpass the lifetime business of the 2023 entertainer in the near future.

Sikandar remains a solo big runner at the box office until the arrival of Sunny Deol's Jaat which is slated to be released on April 10, 2025. Salman Khan's movie has nearly a week to improve its business.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

