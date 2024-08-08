Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more congratulate Indian Hockey team for winning bronze medal

The Summer Olympics 2024 is slowly nearing its end, and today, August 8, 2024, brought in some remarkable news for India. The Indian Hockey team clinched a bronze medal at the games in Paris after defeating Spain, making it their second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others congratulated the Indian team.

PM Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter) and stated, “A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.”

He further expressed, “Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation.”

Deepika Padukone posted an Instagram story celebrating the Indian Hockey team’s win. Ranveer Singh exclaimed, "Come On!!! Back to Back." Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared their achievement on her story and said, “Absolutely brilliant @weareteamindia @hockeyindia.”

Sidharth Malhotra stated, “What a match, @hockeyindia! Congratulations on the well-deserved win! @sreejesh88, thank you for your commendable performance for the nation. #TeamIndia #ParisOlympics2024.”

Expressing her happiness, Preity Zinta wrote, “Congratulations to our Hockey team for winning their 2nd consecutive Bronze Medal at the Olympics. A remarkable achievement. #Cheer4Bharat #IndianHockeyTeam #Olympics2024 #ting.”

Rakul Preet Singh penned on her Instagram Stories, “Huge congratulations to our hockey team. You’ve made the nation proud with Olympic bronze medal. Your hard work and dedication have brought glory to India!"

Shilpa Shetty showcased her appreciation, saying, “Another proud moment for India- congratulations to our hockey heroes on their fantastic achievement. #olympics #weareteamindia #paris2024

This is India’s fourth medal at the Paris Olympics. The previous three medals came from shooting, all of which were bronze as well.

Pinkvilla congratulates the Indian Hockey team and wishes the athletes all the luck for the remaining events at the 2024 Olympics.

