Bad Newz song Rabb Warga OUT: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's soothing romantic track is love anthem of season

The wait for the audience, who are eagerly anticipating the release of Bad Newz, is finally coming to an end. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is arriving in theaters tomorrow, July 19, 2024. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled another song from the soundtrack. Titled Rabb Warga, it is a soulful romantic track that highlights the chemistry between Vicky and Triptii and captures the emotions between their characters.

Bad Newz song Rabb Warga ft. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will melt your hearts

Today, July 18, just a day prior to the release of the film Bad Newz, a new song from the album was launched across social media platforms. Rabb Warga is a beautiful composition by Abhijeet Srivastava, in the soothing voice of Jubin Nautiyal, featuring heartfelt lyrics by Shayra Apoorva. Farah Khan is credited as the choreographer.

The music video showcases the romance between Vicky Kaushal’s Akhil and Triptii Dimri’s Saloni. Donning colorful outfits, they bask in the warmth of their love at the picturesque locations of Croatia. Its catchy beats and visual aesthetics certainly make it the love anthem of the season.

The disclaimer at the beginning of the music video revealed that this song is only for promotion purposes and will not form part of the film.

Watch the music video here!

Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s love track Rabb Warga from Bad Newz

Fans showed their appreciation for the song in the comments section of the music video. Gushing over the chemistry between the actors, one person said, “Brilliant Chemistry Tripti & Vicky,” while another wrote, “Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri Song Goosebumps.”

Users gave special mentions to the lyricist and the singer, saying, “Shayra Apoorva is upcoming gem of bollywood,” and, “Jubin + Vicky + Triptii = blockbuster hit song.”

A comment read, “Nice song with music, voice and best chemistry,” while one stated, “Another melody to listen on loop. Beautifully crafted and sung.” Words like “beautiful,” “outstanding,” and many red heart and fire emojis were used in the comments, conveying the people’s admiration.

More about the movie Bad Newz and its soundtrack

Alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, the cast of Bad Newz includes Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. The story revolves around the phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Triptii’s character discovers that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. This leads to chaos, and the two fathers, Vicky and Ammy, compete to win her affections.

The movie is penned by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Anand Tiwari. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari have produced the film. Don’t miss watching Bad Newz in theaters on July 19.

The soundtrack of this romantic comedy is winning the hearts of its listeners. Tauba Tauba has already become a viral sensation on social media thanks to Vicky’s dance movies and Karan Aujla’s beats. It has also led to a meme fest, with netizens making hilarious versions of the hookstep. Jaanam is a sizzling romantic song, while Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is a playful and peppy number. The music videos for the songs Haule Haule and Raula Raula are yet to be released.

