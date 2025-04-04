L2 Empuraan Box Office Update: Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time on Day 9, beats Manjummel Boys

Malayalam cinema has a new box office king! L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring superstar Mohanlal, has rewritten history by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the previous record holder, Manjummel Boys. Remarkably, Empuraan achieved this mega feat in just nine days after its release on March 27. The Mohanlal starrer is set to cross Manjummel Boys’ lifetime collection of ₹242 crore by Saturday, with the milestone expected around 2 PM.

From the moment L2: Empuraan hit theaters, it was clear that this was no ordinary sequel. The film opened to packed houses, delivering one of the biggest Day 1 collections—over Rs 67 crores—for Malayalam cinema in history. Word-of-mouth only fueled its momentum, pushing its box office figures higher each day, even as controversies surrounded the film. The makers opted for a recensor before Mohanlal issued an apology on social media and edited out nearly 2.5 minutes of content. By Day 9, Empuraan had not only overtaken Manjummel Boys but was also racing toward new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema.

While Manjummel Boys became a sleeper hit, gaining traction gradually, L2: Empuraan went full throttle from Day 1. Several factors contributed to its massive success, including the franchise’s popularity, an impressive star cast, global appeal, and a strong repeat audience. The Lucifer brand already had a dedicated fan base, making L2 one of the most anticipated Malayalam films ever, as viewers were eager to uncover the full story of Abraam Qureshi—the mysterious character teased at the end of Lucifer who has since captivated audiences.

Mohanlal’s mass appeal, combined with Prithviraj’s direction, turned Empuraan into a must-watch cinematic event. It performed exceptionally well in overseas markets, with massive collections in the Gulf, US, and UK. Undoubtedly, the film’s gripping storytelling and high-octane action sequences encouraged multiple viewings, helping it outpace Manjummel Boys and claim the top spot.

With L2: Empuraan smashing records at lightning speed, the big question now is how far it can go. With no major Malayalam releases in the near future, the film is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming weeks.

By Saturday afternoon, history will officially be rewritten, crowning L2: Empuraan as the undisputed box office champion of Malayalam cinema at the global box office. At the rate it's going, it might just set a benchmark that could take years to surpass.

