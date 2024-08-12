Rajkummar Rao drops heart-melting PIC with his ‘favorite and most khubsoorat Stree’ Patralekhaa; her reaction is too cute to miss

Rajkummar Rao is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Stree 2, which is just around the corner. He has been busy promoting the film throughout the country with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar recently shared a heart-melting picture with his wife Patralekhaa on social media. The actress’ reaction to him calling her his ‘favorite and most khubsoorat Stree’ is unmissable.

Today, August 12, 2024, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and posted a picture with his wife Patralekhaa. In the photograph, the couple was captured in an adorable moment as they held hands and sported huge smiles on their faces. In the caption, the actor wrote, “With my most Favorite and most Khubsoorat (beautiful) #Stree @patralekhaa.” He credited Kunal Kemmu for clicking the lovely picture.

Touched by Rajkummar’s post, Patralekhaa expressed her love in the comments section. She wrote, “Love you my bestest Purush,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at the post and the reaction!

Many Bollywood celebrities showed their love for the couple. Soha Ali Khan called them “All kinds of gorgeousness,” while Tamannaah Bhatia left heart-eye emojis. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stated, “Such a nice photo!” and Tahira Kashyap showered them with red hearts. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Awww @kunalkemmu.”

Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s picture. One person said, "Yeh stree aur purush dono he boht khubsoorat hai." A user called them “Most Adorable Couple,” and another said, “Best ever.” Many others conveyed their admiration with heart emojis.

Coming to Rajkummar’s upcoming movie Stree 2, it is set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, the Independence Day holiday. The film is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree and also the latest installment in the Maddock supernatural universe. Alongside Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana are set to reprise their beloved roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar confirmed that the movie has 3 to 4 cameo appearances.

