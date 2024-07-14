Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday drops video with husband Ivor McCray and their son; gives peek into ‘first drive home as family’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, recently welcomed her baby boy into the world with her husband, Ivor McCray. On July 8, she shared the happy news of his arrival with her followers on social media through a beautiful video featuring her husband and son. Now, Alanna has given an adorable glimpse of their first drive home as a family.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s first drive home with their baby boy

Today, July 14, Alanna Panday took to Instagram to share a video with her husband, Ivor McCray, and their newborn. In the clip, Ivor was seen sitting in the driving seat, while Alanna sat in the back with their baby. The little munchkin was wrapped up in warm clothes and a blanket, all tucked into his car seat. The text on the video read, “That first drive home as a family.”

In the caption, Alanna wrote, “I told him to drive me to the closest sushi restaurant.”

Watch the video here!

Alanna’s well-wishers couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section and showered the family with love. One person said, “Aww, so overwhelming, he is looking like an angel, wishing lots of love and good health to him and Alanna,” while another wrote, “Awwww. God bless this lil family.”

A comment read, “Aww this so wholesome, congratulations to You guys,” and many others used words like “cute” and “beautiful” for the baby.

Alanna’s mother, Deanne Pandey, exclaimed, “My bundle of pure joy,” and Ananya Panday left a like on the post.

More about Alanna Panday’s pregnancy and birth announcement

Alanna Panday announced her pregnancy on February 28 with a cute video featuring her baby bump and her sonogram. In the caption, Alanna wrote, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you.”

On July 8, Alanna made the announcement of her baby’s birth with another heartwarming clip, where she sat on a bed with Ivor and the little one was in their arms. Ananya also welcomed her nephew, saying, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

