Sara Ali Khan goes from 'Rowdy Baby' to 'Barbie Baby' in her latest Instagram VIDEO; Don't miss witty caption

Sara Ali Khan's love for rhyming and penning witty poetry is well-known to the world by now. The actress not only enjoys writing, but she also entertains her fans with her 'Namaste Darshakon' videos. This time, she has decided to help her social media family keep their Monday blues at bay by sharing some words of wisdom, in her typical Sara-style. Don't miss her transformation from 'Rowdy Baby' to 'Barbie Baby' in her new video!

Ever since her debut with Kedarnath in 2018, Sara Ali Khan has been entertaining cinema buffs with her acting skills, one movie after another. But while she grew from strength to strength in her acting journey, she also evolved as a comedian who loves to tickly funnybones with her antics and humorous shayaris. Yet again, she added a quirky and fun twist to a regular Instagram caption and shared some words of wisdom with her poem.

Taking to her social media, the Atrangi Re actress dropped a video showcasing how she can kill it at the gym and then rock a Barbie pink dress during a shoot. Speaking her mind, she expressed in the caption, “Naraaz Khali to नाज़ुक कली. Be whichever version of yourself you wanna be. Sometimes you’ll have to pad your knee. Sometimes you’ll want extra ghee. Sometimes annoyed sometimes brimming with glee. But just be free, be you and I’ll be me. That my friend is the real key. ..or so they say let us to see.”

Watching her practice a boxing session with her trainer, her fans urged her to do an action movie. While some called her ‘beautiful’, others loved her fun caption. Several fans also took to the comments section to show love for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter. Amid sweating it out at the gym and fulfilling her work commitments, Sara is also inching towards the release of her upcoming movie, Metro In Dino.

The sequel to the 2007 film, Life In A Metro is directed by Anurag Basu and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and others. The drama will be released in cinemas on November 29.

