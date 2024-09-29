Birthday Girl Inaaya feeds Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif with cake; Taimur, Jeh, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and more make her feel special: PICS

Today, September 29, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned seven. On her big day, the celebrity couple hosted a grand celebration which was attended by their family members and the little girl’s friends and cousins. A while ago, the parents of the birthday girl dropped unseen images from the bash. Don’t miss Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan indulging in the cake with their youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and dropped a collaborative post wishing their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu ‘Happy Seven’. The photo dump from the little girl’s birthday bash opens with the parents singing the birthday song as she cut the cake, surrounded by her friends. It was followed by an image of the parents showering her with kisses. Saif Ali Khan then comes into the frame to plant a sweet kiss on the little girl's cheek and enjoy a bite of the delicious-looking cake. The next photo features Kareena Kapoor Khan holding her son Jeh in her arms.

Take a look:

While Bebo and Soha posed for the camera, Jeh was eyeing the birthday cake. They were joined by Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi. Another image from the celebration features Neha Dhupia’s husband, Angad Bedi, with their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. There comes the photo of the Crew actress enjoying a slice of the cake, fed by the birthday girl. Clearly, she doesn’t lie about the fact that she loves food. The photo album concludes with glimpses of the beautiful décor which was all about pastels and pets.

Advertisement

Soon after Sona and Kunal Kemmu shared the visuals, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to shower love on the little girl. Lara Dutta Bhupati commented, “Happy Super Seven Inni!” while singer and performer Sophie Choudry expressed, “Happy bday darl Inni! God bless always.” Actors like Gul Panag and Karishma Tanna also wished the “cutie pie” a very “Happy Birthday”.

Soha and Saif's sister Saba also posted some pictures from the bash.

While spending time with the family, Kareena is also busy with her upcoming projects. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer film Singham Again, which will be released this Diwali.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Inaaya: When Soha Ali Khan revealed her and Kunal Kemmu’s little one's love for makeup; ‘It’s a challenge keeping her away...'