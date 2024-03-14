Sara Ali Khan reveals having lot of fun at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding: ‘Janhvi aur Ananya ke sath dance kiya’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities became the talk of the town. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it was indeed one of the biggest pre-wedding celebrations in the world. The Ambani’s chose Jamnagar for their celebrations where not only almost all the BTown celebrities were present but eminent names from across the globe were there. Sara Ali Khan recently interacted with her fans and opened up about attending this event.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy promoting two of her films Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak recently visited a college in Mumbai. There she interacted with her fans while being in conversation with Rohit Khilnani. One of the fans asked her a question that must have been on everyone’s mind and that was about her experience at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

Answering her question, Sara said “It was a lot of fun. Bada maza aaya mujhe. Bahut ache log the. Bahut sara khana tha. Janhvi aur Ananya ke sath dance kiya maine stage par, Khushi bhi thi, aur kya? Phir wapis aa gayi, promote karne do do filmein. Yahi chal raha hai.”

Sara Ali Khan on playing characters in both the films were 'tricky' for her

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she went on to shed light on how playing characters in both films was tricky for her. Sara shared that she needed to come up with liberated mindsets, as she hasn’t attempted anything similar to this before.

“They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky,” she shared.

