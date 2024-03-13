Sara Ali Khan is an exceptional fashionista who dares to do things differently. The diva prioritizes her comfort over following trends, and her unique sense of style and sheer simplicity inspire us. Adding another page to her fashion fiesta, the diva recently wore a beautiful saree that made our hearts dance to her colorful rhythm!

Sara Ali Khan's floral saree is a game-changer with its style and ethnic allure. So, let's take a detailed look at the Murder Mubarak actress' latest ensemble to get some fashion inspiration for the Holi season.

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a multicolored printed saree

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and for this fabulous occasion, she went all out with a blast of colors. She chose a multicolored viscose organza semi-sheer saree that looked simply incomparable.

The elegant piece, created exclusively by Torani, featured a colorful floral print with a mixture of teal, pink, yellow, red, green, blue, and even purple. It's safe to say that this saree was a proper fiesta in itself. The classy piece also had tassels, delicately embroidered borders, gota patti on the trims, and a touch of sequin work to elevate the ensemble.

The Simmba actress paired this six yards of gorgeousness with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring spaghetti shoulder straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline that gave a sexy twist to the otherwise classy outfit. Delicate pearl bead embellishments, floral embroidery, a cropped hem, and a stylish back design elevated this piece perfectly.

It's safe to say that the Gaslight actress' lightweight and incomparably colorful ensemble, styled to perfection by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, would be the perfect choice for the upcoming Holi celebration season. We're feeling super inspired, aren't you?

Sara Ali Khan’s flawless accessory and makeup choices:

Khan added pink peep-toe pumps to complete her well-thought-out ethnic ensemble. She also chose just the right accessories to bedazzle her classy outfit. This list included colorful stud earrings, statement-worthy floral rings, and a heavily embellished and tasseled potli bag. We loved these minimalistic yet applause-worthy choices as they allowed the focus to remain on the saree while elevating it.

Meanwhile, Sara's makeup and hair expert, Sourav Roy, went with a radiant makeup look for this occasion. He defined her eyes with well-shaped eyebrows and a subtle smoky kohl-lined look. She also had blush on her cheekbones with a shimmery highlighter and the prettiest rose pink lip shade that literally made us swoon.

For the hairstyle, Sourav chose an elegant half-up, half-down hairdo with a center parting for the talented diva. This allowed her hair to freely cascade down her back while ensuring that her beautiful face was clearly visible—a wise choice indeed!

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan's saree look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

