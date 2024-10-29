Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath ahead of Diwali 2024; reveals how she always used to wonder ‘what's behind the mountain’; see PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a spiritual person who often visits different holy sites. Recently, the actress visited Kedarnath before the festival of Diwali 2024 and spent time skygazing and meditating near the mountains. She also shared that she often wondered what was behind the mountains until she found Lord Shiva's trishul.

The actress has a special connection with Kedarnath as she shot for her debut film near the holy site. Moreover, the film itself was titled Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, Sara Ali Khan has often visited the holy place. Today, on October 29, 2024, she took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her recent trip to the place before Diwali 2024.

In the pictures, she is seen enjoying her journey to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. She posed outside the temple and visited local religious places. Khan also visited local markets disguised in heavy woolen wear and indulged in Pooja near the temple, making the most of her trip.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption, "Jai Shree. The flowing of Mandakini. The aarti sounds. A milky ocean. Beyond the clouds. Until next time. jaibholenath (sic)."

She particularly shared one picture in the Instagram story section where the Atrangi Re actress is seen soaking in the sunlight and meditating near mountains. Sharing the picture, Sara revealed that she often wondered what lies behind the mountains towards her left in the picture.

Sara penned, “I used to look at this mountain on my left and always wonder what's beyond it. This time I found it” with several emojis of Lord Shiva's Trishul hinting at a similar one in the picture. The post reflected her devotion to lord Shiva.

The 29-year-old star often travels alone or with her close friends and spends hours meditating in the mountains or visiting local places. In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, her friend Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that they both once went together to Kedarnath, but Sara's frugal measures ended up making her ill.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress is next working on Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more. Moreover, the actress will also be seen in Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

