Ananya Panday reveals why she was TERRIFIED of Sara Ali Khan in school: ‘I would actually hide from her’

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are among the many Bollywood celebs who studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. While talking about her bond with the Simmba actress in school, the CTRL star stated that she was so terrified of her that upon seeing Sara, she would hide wherever she could.

While talking to Mid-Day, Ananya Panday stated that she wasn’t friends with Sara Ali Khan even though they studied in the same school. Sharing how Khan behaved at the popular educational institute, the Call Be Bae actress stated that Sara in school was very outspoken, even more than she is today, like a ‘myth’.

“I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified,” Ananya stated recalling that if Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter would walk down a certain staircase, she would choose the other one because she could say anything. Calling Sara ‘moohfat’, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter spilled that she used to really say anything. Hence, she was terrified that her senior would say something about her.

The young star also shared an anecdote from their school days. Ananya said that in there, Sara didn’t even want to know what her name was. Panday recalled that they were working on a play together in school. While the Murder Mubarak actress was playing the lead in it, AP was behind her, holding her umbrella.

“She wouldn’t bother to know my name. So, she will be like say ‘aye girl’ come here. I don’t think because my name started with A, she didn’t even know that,” the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress divulged. But today, when she tells Sara about it, she rubbishes it underlining that she treated Ananya well in school.

Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath while Ananya stepped into showbiz in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2. Over time, their friendship has grown with them going for lunches and to the gym together. Ananya stated that now, Sara is more welcoming and she made an effort to be friends.

