Sara Ali Khan's rumored BF Arjun Pratap Bajwa breaks silence on their dating news: ‘I just focus on…’

Sara Ali Khan’s dating life became a top of discussion ever since she was spotted at Kedarnath with actor-model Arjun Pratap Bajwa. While social media think the handsome hunk makes a good match for the B-town diva, nothing has been confirmed by the celebs. Recently, during an interview, Bajwa opened up about his personal life making headlines more than his professional life. Sharing his two cents on the matter, Arjun stated that those are all just rumors. Read on!

Arjun Pratap Bajwa and Sara Ali Khan started making headlines after viral videos showed them visiting the Kedarnath temple together. Later, netizens found evidence and alleged they were holidaying in Rajasthan together. Now, Arjun finally broke his silence and opened up about rumors of him dating the Murder Mubarak actress.

While talking to team Varinder Chawla, the famous model said that he is not affected when his personal life takes precedence over his professional life. He further added that those are all just rumors. “So, whatever people have to write, they have to write. That's their job. They're doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn't really bother me,” quipped Bajwa.

Back in October 2024, Sara and Arjun were spotted seeking blessings from the Almighty at the actress’ favorite pilgrimage spot Kedarnath. In December of the same year, the celebs took to their respective social media handles and dropped several images that suggested they were enjoying a trip to Rajasthan together.

Advertisement

Those thinking who Arjun Pratap Bajwa is, well he is a popular model who also acted in Band of Maharajas. He is the son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa. Apart from that, Bajwa is also an MMA fighter and has assisted in movies like Singh is Bliing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to start 2025 with the action-thriller film, Sky Force. She will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur’s upcoming movie. Apart from that, she also has Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is holidaying with rumored beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa in Rajasthan? Here’s why netizens think so