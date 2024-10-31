Seema Sajdeh shares struggle of finding love again in ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja; 'I have two children, and my partner has two kids…’ 

Seema Sajdeh gained limelight when she appeared in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where audiences admired her upfront personality. In the show's new season, she admitted to dating Vikram Ahuja after separating from her former husband, Sohail Khan. Recently, the actress shared that she is dealing with a relationship and falling in love after having two kids is difficult. She also mentioned that her boyfriend has two kids, so they need to think about everyone, which isn't easy for her.

In a candid interview with India Today, Sajdeh opened up about the challenges of dating as a single woman and mother of two kids. She explained that her relationship isn't just about her, unlike in the past, because many people, including kids and families, are involved.

She said, "It's not been easy to navigate, especially from the point of view that we are not young anymore. I am not young. I have a history, two children, and my partner has two kids. There are a lot more people involved. It's different when you break up and move on when you are younger. When you are older, you have to take everyone's feelings and sentiments into account."

The fashion designer explained that the situation isn't hard but requires her to be more cautious about it. However, she revealed that the relationship developed organically and admitted that having a partner in life is significant.

Sajdeh said, "It's tough to be a single woman, and situationships are a recipe for disastrous mental health. I am from a little bit older school of thought when that is concerned because I am not that person. I am not one for casual relationships. If I invest in someone, whatever I do in my life, I give it my all."

When Seema broke the news about her life in the show's new season, she explained that Vikram understood her better than others and that everyone knew about their past, as the two were engaged before she eloped with Sohail. She added that she feels good about it as they both knew each other from a young age and share a good bond now.

Seema Sajdeh married Sohail in 1998 and got divorced in 2022. The ex-couple has two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.