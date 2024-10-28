Seema Sajdeh admits being worried about kids Nirvaan and Yohan after death threats to Salman Khan; ‘It sure does bother you…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan's family is going through a tough time, as the actor is constantly receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Amid the trouble, Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to the actor's younger brother Sohail, expressed concern for the well-being of her kids, Nirvaan and Yohan. She also mentioned that despite 'moving ahead' in life, she has a close bond with the Khan family and worries for them.

In a candid interview with India Today Digital, the fashion designer opened up about the death threats sent to Khan. For those unaware, Seema Sajdeh came into the limelight when she starred in the first season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

She mentioned that she was still married to the Dabangg actor's younger brother, Sohail when she joined the show's first season. However, she is now concerned for her kids, Nirvaan and Yohan's safety.

She said, "I was still married to Sohail when we started filming the very first season of the show. I have two beautiful kids with him (Sohail Khan)."

Sajdeh added that she is also worried for the Khan family. Although she has moved ahead, the fashion designer admitted that her bond with the Sohail family will be there. So, she is also worried for them.

Seema said, "When there was news about threats that were floating, I, of course, was worried for my kids and more so for everyone, to be honest. It sure does bother you because you're, at the end of the day, concerned about everyone's safety."

Since the last few days, the Tiger 3 star has been constantly receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The situation became more serious when the gang took responsibility for killing NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Moreover, repeated firing attempts outside the actor's residence have raised concerns about his safety. The conflict between the gang and the actor dates back to 1998 when the actor allegedly hunted blackbucks, considered sacred by the Bishnoi gang.

Seema Sajdeh recently appeared in Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and discussed her challenging divorce from Sohail and its effects on their children, Nirvaan and Yohan.

