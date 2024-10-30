Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Seema Sajdeh on creating identity beyond her ties with Sohail Khan's family; 'I remember telling my elder son...'

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan have moved on in their respective lives. Seema is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja and meanwhile, the former couple continues to co-parent their sons, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. The fashion designer has been quite vocal about maintaining a close bond with her ex- husband Sohail's family. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 actress Seema recently spoke about creating her identity beyond her ties with his family. She recounted telling her elder son Nirvan how she feels about the need to be more than 'someone's wife, mother or daughter'.

In a new interview with India Today, Seema Sajdeh got candid about her personal life and how she wishes to focus on her identity while keeping her familial ties.

"It’s not so much about breaking away from the Khan family or the tag of being their daughter-in-law; it’s more about creating my very own identity. I remember telling my elder son one morning, 'Was I put on this planet just to be someone’s wife, mother, or daughter? What about me as a whole'?" Seema said.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress noted that she wants to be perceived as more than just some labels attached to her. Seema shared that she wants to be able to look back at her life with her kids without tags.

In the same interview, Seema Sajdeh discussed her bond with her ex-husband, Sohail Khan. Seema expressed that she shares two children with him and the former couple share a close bond. The fashion designer added that despite "respectfully" moving forward in their lives, she considers Sohail's family as hers as well.

Seema Sajdeh, who featured in the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, recently confirmed on the show that she is dating Vikram Ahuja. For the uninitiated, before marrying Sohail, Seema was engaged to Vikram.

Meanwhile, in September this year, Sohail was spotted dining with a mystery woman, sparking dating rumors after divorce. However, the actor-producer later clarified that she is his old friend.

Seema and Sohail tied the knot in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2022.

