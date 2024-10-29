Singham Again: Rohit Shetty saw ‘talent and passion’ in Arjun Kapoor despite his past films not working, reveals Milap Zaveri

Arjun Kapoor has given some impressive performances ever since he made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. Since then, he has been part of many hit movies. But in the recent past, some of his films didn’t do well at the box office. Having said that, Rohit Shetty cast him to play the antagonist in his upcoming actioner, Singham Again. When asked why the filmmaker trusted the actor despite his films not working, filmmaker-writer Milap Zaveri said that Shetty saw talent and passion in Kapoor.

Milap Zaveri, who has penned dialogues for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again told Siddharth Kannan that the filmmaker is a genius who shows faith in people, regardless of how high or low their career graph is currently. When quizzed why he cast Arjun Kapoor to play the antagonist in his upcoming multi-starrer film, the Mastizaade director said, “He saw talent and passion in Arjun Kapoor for Singham Again. He believed that Arjun Kapoor just needed the right opportunity, and that’s his genius. Once the film releases, we will see how right Rohit was.”

Milap also recalled how Shetty gave him a chance with Singham even when he was going through a rough patch in his career after Satyameva Jayate 2. He stated that the Golmaal director is not a genius for nothing. According to Zaveri, Shetty is one of India's biggest directors and genuinely a nice person. When he walks on set, the whole crew respects him. Moreover, he also supports everyone. “He accepted Arjun into his family and believed he would add value to the film. Rohit believed in Arjun, and that’s what will reflect in the movie,” Milap Zaveri divulged.

For those unaware, Singham Again is the direct sequel to his 2014 movie, Singham Returns. It also marks the fifth installment in Shetty's franchise. While Arjun is playing a negative character, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, and Shweta Tiwari in key roles. Produced by Rohit, Ajay, and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is all set to hit big screens on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali.

