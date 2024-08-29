Shabana Azmi shares insights into her bond with Zeenat Aman as they reunite for Bun Tikki; ‘I have not been very close to…’

Last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi has been active in the industry for over 50 years. The critically acclaimed Indian actress has been part of some of the great movies over the years. While her upcoming movie Bun Tikki is soon to be released, the actress talked about her camaraderie with her co-star, veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

While speaking about the same with Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi underlined that she has not been close to the Bun Tikki co-star, but Zeenat has always been an encouraging and polite person. “I have not been very close to Zeenat over the years, but she’s always been an extremely polite and encouraging person,” told Shabana.

Reminiscing about the golden days when she first worked with Zeenat Aman in 1974, the Mandi actress said that though Zeenat was a big star at that time, she never threw any tantrums and has always been very accessible, even for newcomers like her and actress Zarina Wahab.

While praising Zeenat for this special quality, the actress said, “I remember when I first worked with her in Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974), (actor) Zarina Wahab and I were complete newcomers whereas she was a very big star. But she didn’t throw her weight around and seemed accessible on the sets. That is a quality I find in her even today, and that I think is very special about her,” added Shabana Azmi.

For the uninitiated, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman are reuniting after 40 years on a film titled Bun Tikki. The movie also stars Abhay Deol and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Anjali Anand in pivotal roles.

Bun Tikki is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, while Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production is bankrolling the movie in partnership with Jio Studios. The principal photography of Bun Tikki has already been completed. However, the makers have yet to decide its release date.

