Shabana Azmi sports funky avatar, poses with Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and others in INSIDE PICS from Holi bash

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar recently threw a lively Holi party for 2024, and it seems the duo had a blast. They were seen happily posing for cameras, exuding happiness and affection. Their heartwarming moment, captured by the paparazzi, has been the talk of the town, bringing joy to many. Now, Shabana Azmi, took to Twitter to share a new snapshot of herself with Farhan Akhtar from the festivities, adding to the festive cheer and spreading the love further.

Farhan Akhtar poses with Shabana Azmi

The picture shows Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi sharing an endearing glance while posing for the camera. Both sport colorful gulal on their faces from the Holi celebration, adding to the festive charm of the moment.

Take a look:

Shibani Dandekar drops pictures from Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's holi bash

Farhan Akhtar's wife, Shibani Dandekar, shared a glimpse of the Holi bash on Instagram, featuring Shabana Azmi, Anjali Dinesh Anand, and Jyotika. The pictures capture the group happily posing for photos and taking selfies, radiating joy and festive spirit.

Take a look:

Anjali Dinesh Anand drops inside pics

Anjali Dinesh Anand took to Instagram stories and dropped a series of inside pictures from Shaban Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 bash. She posed for selfies with Meiyang Chang and a couple of other celebrities as well.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier, A heartwarming video from Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi celebration has been circulating online. In the footage, the couple is seen enjoying a delightful moment, playfully applying gulal to each other's faces as they pose for photos. The duo's infectious energy and playful bond stole the show, leaving everyone in awe. We just simply couldn't help but gush over their charming chemistry, making it a memorable Holi celebration for all involved.

Advertisement

A slew of celebrities, such as Dia Mirza, Ila Arun, Divya Dutta, Rahul Bose, Neena Gupta, Anup Zalota, and numerous others, graced Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebration.