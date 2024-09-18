Shabana Azmi's Birthday: Farah Khan, Urmila Matondkar can’t believe it’s her '50th' birth anniversary; Vidya Balan gets love from her for saying THIS

Legendary Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi turned a year older on September 18, 2024. To wish her well on her fiftieth birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to social media. Upon her return to India from New York, the birthday girl hosted stars like Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar at the celebration. Minutes ago, the filmmaker dropped a video showcasing their disbelief at realizing the actress is already 50.

In the short video, the National Award-winning choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan reveals, “We’re at the 50th… 50th birthday of the living legend, none other than Shabana Azmi. 50th birthday, REALLY?” to this Urmila Matondkar adds in shock “This is your 50th?” They are joined by Vidya Balan who says “No no 40th na.” For this compliment, the Dirty Picture actress gets a warm, tight hug from the birthday girl. Concluding the video with a burst of collective laughter, Farah adds “Say the women who are turning 50 soon.”

In the captions, Farah also penned, “Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood!! @azmishabana18 n @balanvidya .. n oh.. there s also @urmilamatondkarofficial happy birthday Shabana (heart emoji).”

A couple of hours ago, Judaai actress dropped multiple unseen images with her B-town ‘Maa’, Shabana Azmi, and showered her with big birthday love.

In the captions, Urmila Matondkar penned, “The “Maa” that CineMa gave me..and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone “Mere paas Maa hai” Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure n an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood n learnt a great deal from you which still continues. Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven for almost 4 decades n tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths n show us the way to love, life n great heights.”

Shabana Azmi kickstarted her birthday celebrations in New York with her lovely friends. She even dropped a video of the same. Celebs like Angad Bedi, Manish Malhotra, Ila Arun, Bhumi Pednekar, Soni Razdan and others wished her in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Azmi was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, followed by Ghoomer along with the American military science fiction TV series Halo.

Pinkvilla wishes the legendary actress, a very Happy Birthday!

