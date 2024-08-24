Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan warmly greeting each other in UNSEEN pic from a senior photographer’s prayer meet goes viral

In August 2024, senior photographer Pradeep Bandekar passed away, as announced by his son Prathamesh Bandekar on social media. On August 23, the Hindi film industry came together in Mumbai to attend a prayer meet for the veteran photographer. A newly surfaced photo shows Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan warmly embracing each other at the gathering.

On Instagram, a fan page of Aamir Khan shared a photo showing him warmly greeting his close friend Shah Rukh Khan at the prayer meet for veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar. At the prayer meet, Shah Rukh Khan was seen with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, while Aamir Khan was accompanied by veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal with his action director father Sham Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor were also present at the prayer meet to pay their respects.

Earlier, Prathamesh Bandekar took to Instagram to honor his late father, Pradeep Bandekar, with a heartfelt message. He shared his deep sorrow, noting that his father was more than just a great photographer. "He was not just my father but a great photographer, a mentor, a friend who stood by me in every storm, and someone who never hesitated to fight with me if it meant pushing me towards being my best. He was a devoted student to his granddaughter, always learning, growing, and sharing his infinite wisdom," he wrote.

Advertisement

He continued, expressing that his father was an exceptional person whose love and positivity spanned generations, impacting all who had the honor of knowing him. Prathamesh emphasized that his father’s passion for life, his art, and his steadfast spirit would always be cherished and remembered in their hearts.

Prathamesh concluded with an emotional message, expressing how deeply he misses his father, more than words can capture. He reflected on how much he will miss his father's presence, guidance, and warmth. Prathamesh wished that his father could continue to guide them from above as he did so wonderfully on Earth, and he took comfort in knowing that his father’s legacy will keep inspiring them all.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon says she 'loves' Shah Rukh Khan; 'He is one of those few people who you are...'