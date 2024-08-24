Kriti Sanon says she 'loves' Shah Rukh Khan; 'He is one of those few people who you are...'

Who isn't a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? Even the biggest celebrities out there speak loud and fondly of King Khan, and Kriti Sanon is one of them. The actress recently sat in conversation with Nikhil Kamath, rapper Badshah, and cricketer KL Rahul, where she couldn't contain her excitement, and expressed her admiration for Dilwale co-star.

The conversation began when Badshah, whose original name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was asked about his inspiration for choosing the stage name. The rapper was quick to reason it, "I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan." Nikhil, in response, said, "I love Shah Rukh Khan." This is when Kriti joined the conversation, saying, "I love him. He is one of those few people who you are a fan of and then you meet him and become a bigger fan."

Nikhil Kamath then revealed how every time he is in Mumbai, he makes sure he spends a night at Shah Rukh Khan's house. "Both of us sit down and chat for four to five hours," Kamath shared. Kriti again joined the conversation, saying, "He is very intelligent," to which Nikhil stretched, saying, "The kind of advice the man gives, it's incredible. I go to him just for his gyan."

For the unversed, while Kriti and SRK have never been cast opposite each other, they did share the screen in Dilwale. The 2015 film also starred Kajol and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. During a recent Times Now Summit, Sanon was asked about her opinion on the prevalent insider-outsider debate in Bollywood.

The actress made sure to drop by the example of SRK, who, despite being an outsider, made it big in showbiz. Kriti Sanon was heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute outsider and the best example of insider-outsider debate that we keep having. It is a matter eventually.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the superhit movie Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She is now gearing up for the release of Do Patti, which she is also producing. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

