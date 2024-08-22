Salman Khan's old tweet about Aamir Khan gets reaction from Dangal star's production house; fans expect Andaz Apna Apna 2

"Do dost ek pyaale mein chai piyenge!" If you remember this iconic dialogue, then you are unarguably a die-hard fan of Andaz Apna Apna. While Andaz Apna Apna 2, the sequel to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer is in the works, there has been no confirmation about its star cast yet. Amidst this, Salman's old tweet has resurfaced on social media, courtesy Aamir's production house. Fans have been wondering if they are reuniting for Andaz Apna Apna 2.

On August 22, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Aamir Khan Productions took to the platform to react to Salman Khan's tweet from 2010. "I didn't let Aamir touch me after the film. Agar mujhe gold mein badal deta toh (What if he turned me into gold)?" read Salman's tweet. To which, Aamir's production house reacted by saying, "We think about this a lot."

For the uninitiated, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's tweet was about Aamir Khan and his former wife, Kiran Rao's 2010 production venture, Peepli Live. Salman praised Aamir while acknowledging his work as the 2010 movie received positive responses from the audience back then.

Check out the tweets here:

The sudden reaction from Aamir's team to Salman's old tweet after 14 years has left their fans surprised. Many netizens are expecting their collaboration in Andaz Apna Apna 2. Referring to a hilarious dialogue from the 1994 film, one of them tweeted, "Do dost phir se ek pyaale mein chai piyenge kya?"

Advertisement

"14 years later, you are still thinking about it?! Get to work and make a movie featuring Salman and Aamir together! Andaz Apna Apna 2 or something new!" read a tweet. "Haha Amar Prem forever," one of the X users wrote.

Some X users quizzed if they were teaming up for a project again. "Kuch khichadi pak rahi he kya (What's cooking)," read a tweet. "Please bring something guys," an X user wrote.

Check the tweets below:

In an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2022, director Rajkumar Santoshi confirmed that Andaz Apna Apna 2 is happening and he is writing its script. "So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything," Santoshi told us.

Andaz Apna Apna also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and others. It is regarded as a cult-classic movie which continues to entertain the audience even after decades of its release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues that still live rent free in our minds