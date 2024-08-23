Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal arrive at senior photographer’s prayer meet to pay their last respects; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Earlier this month, August 2024, senior photographer Pradeep Bandekar sadly passed away. His son Prathamesh Bandekar had shared the unfortunate news on his social media handle. Today, August 23, various Bollywood celebrities arrived at the veteran’s prayer meet. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Vicky Kaushal were seen at the venue to pay their last respects.

Today, the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan reaching the venue of the late Pradeep Bandekar’s prayer meet in Mumbai. In a video, he was seen greeting someone at the entrance before going inside.

Aamir Khan was also present to pay his tribute. He was seen offering his condolences to the grieving family. A video showed Vicky Kaushal going inside for the prayer meet. The actor greeted everyone with folded hands.

Earlier, Prathamesh Bandekar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram as he honored his father. He wrote, “It is with a shattered heart that I share the news of my dad, Pradeep Bandekar’s passing. He was not just my father but a great photographer, a mentor, a friend who stood by me in every storm, and someone who never hesitated to fight with me if it meant pushing me towards being my best. He was a devoted student to his granddaughter, always learning, growing, and sharing his infinite wisdom.”

He continued, “My dad was an extraordinary human being whose love and positivity transcended generations, touching everyone who had the privilege to know him. His passion for life, his art, and his unwavering spirit will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

Prathamesh concluded by saying, “Dad, I miss you so much more than words can convey. Your presence, your guidance, and your warmth will be deeply missed. I wish you could guide us from above, just as you did so beautifully here on Earth. Rest in peace, knowing that your legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

