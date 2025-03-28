Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 4 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

After a long wait, the weekend is here, and so are we back with our special list of Hindi OTT releases this week. In case you’re planning to enjoy time with your loved ones from the comfort space, don’t forget to mark the movies and series that have debuted this week. From Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mufasa: The Lion King and Zakir Khan's latest stand-up special; check out the complete list.

1.Deva

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie and Kubbra Sait in the key roles. A remake of Rosshan’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, it narrates the story of ACP Dev Ambre, a man who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder.

2. Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: March 26, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Shah Rukh Khan backed Mufasa: The Lion King, was released in multiple languages, including Hindi. It is set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania and follows the journey of two friends, Mufasa and Taka. They embark on a journey that eventually threatens their familial bond. Interestingly, King Khan has given voice for the titular role while Aryan Khan has given voice for Simba, and the youngest member of the family, AbRam Khan, has lent his voice for young Mufasa.

3. Kill Dill

Advertisement

Release Date: March 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Amzon MX Player

The upcoming mystery thriller series is led by Anushka Sen and also features Pritt Kamani, Priyamvada Kant and, Chetan Carpenter Dhawan in important roles. The series narrates the story of Kisha, the girl who sets out on a thrilling quest to solve the mystery of her missing sister.

4. Delulu Express

Release Date: March 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for something light-hearted, then beloved comedian Zakir Khan is back with his stand-up special. In his signature style, the comedian will recount amusing stories from his days of looking for a job, his experiences at the workplace, headbutting with his reporting manager, his tryst with love, and much more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.