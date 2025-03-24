Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan takes him to set for ‘fun day’ but there’s a twist; see PICS

Mahira Khan collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees. The Pakistani actress has expressed her admiration for the Bollywood superstar time and again. Recently, she took him along to the set to make her work a ‘fun day.’ However, there was a twist as SRK accompanied her in the form of a print on her t-shirt.

On March 23, 2025, Mahira Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her set. In the first photo, she stood at the door of her vanity van. The actress was dressed in a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white slippers.

What caught everyone’s attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s image on her t-shirt. Mahira wore minimal makeup with her hair tied in a messy bun. She exuded stylish vibes in her black sunglasses. The second slide was a stunning selfie of Mahira in which she had her hair open.

Mahira captioned the post, “Working on a Sunday.. brought him along to make it a fun day,” along with a sunglasses emoji. She also used the song Zaalima from her and SRK’s movie Raees in the background of the post.

Have a look at Mahira Khan’s post!

Netizens were easily able to relate to Mahira Khan’s love for Shah Rukh Khan. One person said, “That tee and song, always a srk fangirl!" While another wrote, “Us Mahira us! SRK forever.” A user stated, “T-Shirt... This is one of the coolest SRK pictures in his prime days,” and another shared, "Lmao, you will never not be iconic.” Many others conveyed their love with hearts and fire emojis.

Mahira Khan has often shared her love for Shah Rukh Khan on social media. Back in 2024, she did an interactive session with her fans on X (formerly Twitter). A user asked her, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees?” In response, she shared, “‘Give happiness a chance, baby’ :).”

Coming to the movie Raees, it was directed by Rahul Dholakia. Alongside SRK and Mahira, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.