Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love’ message will make your Eid extra special

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors. He enjoys an immense fan following not only in India but worldwide. Fans eagerly wait for his Eid message, and keeping up the tradition, the superstar finally shared his heartfelt wishes on social media. Spreading festive cheer, he extended warm greetings, hoping for an Eid filled with ‘full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love.’ The superstar also expressed gratitude and added heartfelt prayers for everyone.

Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartfelt Eid 2025 wishes to fans on March 31 through X (formerly Twitter). Sharing the festive message, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!!”

As soon as he shared the post, overjoyed fans filled the comment section with excitement. One wrote, “Eid Mubarak… Bring KING on EID… Just like ATG Chennai Express!!” and another commented, “Eid Mubarak Khan Saab!” A fan asked, “Deedar to karo chaand ka?” while another eagerly wrote, “Waiting for King, King!”

Many also expressed their desire to see SRK back on the big screen, with one saying, “Miss you on the big screen! Come back soon.” Fans continued showering him with love and Eid wishes on this special day.

Meanwhile, every year on Eid, King Khan steps onto the balcony of his home, Mannat, to greet his fans. As always, a massive crowd gathers outside, eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. However, it remains uncertain whether he will continue the tradition and make an appearance this time.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in his much-awaited film King, where he will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

For more Bollywood news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!