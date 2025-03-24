Shah Rukh Khan and Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla’s sweet PIC from IPL 2025 opening ceremony is the crossover we never knew we needed

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Karan Aujla also lit up the evening with his performance. The Tauba Tauba singer has now shared a sweet picture with SRK. It is one crossover we never knew we needed.

On March 23, 2025, Karan Aujla took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures from the IPL opening ceremony. The second slide of his post captured an adorable moment between him and Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was seen embracing each other. SRK even planted a kiss on the singer’s cheek.

The caption of Karan’s post read, “GHURALE ALA.”

Have a look at Karan Aujla’s post!

Netizens were left in awe of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Aujla’s sweet moment. One person said, “Two kings, one frame,” while another wrote, “Thought I was imagining for a second.” A user stated, “When Karan Aujla meets King Khan, it’s a moment sweeter than any melody!” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also met English cricketer Moeen Ali during his time in Kolkata. The latter shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram. King Khan was seen dressed in a white t-shirt with gray pants.

For the uninitiated, Moeen Ali will be playing for SRK’s team Kolkata Knight Riders in this IPL season. In the caption, he shared, “A pleasure meeting @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2025.” Check it out!

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli’s moments from the opening ceremony went viral on the internet. The duo danced together to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. After attending the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRK has returned to town.

On the cinematic front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. It is an action thriller starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The shoot is expected to kick off in Mumbai very soon.