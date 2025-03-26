Tiger vs Pathaan: Salman Khan gives MAJOR UPDATE on upcoming biggie with Shah Rukh Khan and it's not what we were expecting

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two legendary Bollywood actors who have garnered millions of loyal fans across the world. Hence, when they came together in Pathaan, people wanted to see more of them together. Catering to this demand, the stars decided to come up with Tiger vs Pathaan, which was expected to be one of the biggest collabs of the two Khans. But recently, the bhaijaan of Bollywood gave a major update on the biggie and it might disappoint many. Read on!

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, which hit cinemas on March 30, 2025. Hence, he was spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra where the superstar interacted with the media during a group chat. This is when Khan revealed that Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan is not happening right now, reported News 18. While the exact reason behind this major update isn’t known, Salman does have an impressive line-up of films planned for the future.

While interacting with the press on March 26, 2025, the Tiger 3 actor stated that he discussed Andaz Apna Apna 2 and Aamir Khan is also excited for the same. They are also confident that Rajkumar Santoshi will do a wonderful job with the sequel of the 1994 comedy film. Moreover, the Dabangg actor is also doing a film with Sooraj Barjatya.

Salman continued spilling the beans about his next projects. The superstar stated that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 can happen and Kabir Khan is writing it and the first draft is ready. When asked why he is not working on a light-hearted film, the Sultan actor divulged that he is not getting scripts like No Entry or Ready. “If I have to do a comedy, it has to be like these films,” he exclaimed. Having said that, all his upcoming films “are going to be outstanding.”

Coming to his soon-to-be-released movie Sikandar, the actioner is helmed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. While Salman Khan is leading the show, he is joined by Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.

