WATCH: Soon-to-be parents Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani seen exiting an under-construction site after Gauri Khan; is it for their new home?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, always manage to create a buzz online with their public outings. Most recently, the parents-to-be were spotted in the city as they exited an under-construction building. The Param Sundari star grabbed everyone's attention as he performed his husband duties perfectly during their latest appearance.

On March 26, soon-to-be parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted in the city as they exited an under-construction site. Reportedly, the couple was on a house-hunting spree ahead of their baby’s arrival.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Kiara was seen holding her husband’s hand as she walked towards the car.

Meanwhile, the doting husband ensured that his pregnant wife safely got into the car. He then closed the door and entered from the other side.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make an appearance

Notably, ahead of Sidharth and Kiara’s exit, Shah Rukh Khan ’s wife and renowned interior designer Gauri Khan was also seen leaving the same venue. While speculations about the couple finalizing their new home are already rife, Gauri’s presence suggests that she could be designing their space. However, confirmation can only be expected in the times to come.

Gauri Khan exits same venue

During their latest appearance, the Param Sundari actor was seen in a black shirt paired with olive-hued cargo pants, while Kiara wore an oversized pink shirt paired with black jeggings. The couple covered their face with masks.

It was earlier this year on February 28, that the Shershaah couple made a joint post on their official Instagram handles to announce that they’re expecting their first child. An adorable picture featuring their hands holding baby socks was shared for the special announcement.

On the professional front, Sid will be next seen in the cross-cultural rom-com, Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Kiara, on the other hand, is set to delight fans with her next highly-awaited film, War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to release in August 2025.