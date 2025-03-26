Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda goes Shah Rukh Khan way for his remuneration in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial?
According to the latest report, Vijay Deverakonda has opted for a backend fee arrangement for his next big actioner, Kingdom. Read on.
Vijay Deverakonda easily comes across as one of the new-generation superstars of Telugu cinema. The actor has been consistently proving his mettle in the craft, and his impeccable lineup of films ahead has gathered much attention from fans.
Recently, producer Naga Vamsi made a big revelation about the Dear Comrade star’s remuneration for his next big banner release, Kingdom. Speaking with Galatta Plus, he mentioned that for the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, the actor has chosen a special way vis-a-vis his remuneration.
Naga Vamsi added that Vijay only took a token money for starting the project as of now. However, he will only take his full cut from the profits the movie earns and recover its budget and other costs.
For the untold, this form of remuneration has been quite prevalent in Indian cinema for many years.
In fact, some of the leading superstars, such as Shah Rukh Khan, even follow this pattern of a back-end deal with the producers of the film and partake only in profit sharing once the film scores a hit.
Coming back to the film, the makers of Kingdom back on March 17 dropped the teaser theme of the film, composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. The 1-minute 30-second-long original soundtrack consists of melodies that easily raise goosebumps and leave fans all excited about the movie.
Check out the video here:
Vijay Deverakonda’s rugged, raw look and physique from Kingdom has already gathered attention from fans, who can’t wait to witness him perform jaw-dropping action sequences on the screen.
The film was initially supposed to be released on March 28, 2025, but has been formally postponed for a May 2025 release. The movie also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the leading female role.
Thudarum: Mohanlal, Shobana rekindle nostalgia in upcoming crime drama that centers around the love for a car