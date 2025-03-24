Shah Rukh Khan’s stylish charm steals the show as he makes appearance at Kolkata airport after IPL 2025 opening ceremony; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kolkata for the opening ceremony of the ongoing Indian Premiere League matches 2025 that was held on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens. The first day of the match witnessed a clash between King Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, where RCB registered their win. Now, a couple of days later, King Khan was spotted leaving the city after the match.

On March 24, Shah Rukh Khan was captured by the paparazzi as he made his way out of the airport and boarded an awaiting bus. He was surrounded by a huge security force and team members while he made a stylish appearance.

During his latest appearance, King Khan kept it casual yet stylish in a white t-shirt paired with cargo pants, white sneakers, and blue sunglasses. He carried a bag on his shoulders while his long-messy hair look accentuated his overall look. He accessorized his look with a watch and bracelets on his wrists.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata on March 22, 2025, to host the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2025. The iconic stadium was filled with the enthusiastic crowd while Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani and, Karan Aujla added to the fervor with their electrifying performances.

One of the key highlights of the star-studded ceremony was when SRK was joined on stage by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli. He praised Kohli as the OG player of IPL and urged the audience to join him as he chanted his name on the stage. The duo also stole the show as they performed Pathaan's iconic step.

In addition to this, Rinku Singh also joined the actor on stage, and the two danced to his song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will be delighting his fans with his next collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan for King. The film also features his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Munjya fame Abhay Verma in the key roles.

Earlier this year, during an event, Khan had raised fans' anticipation as he talked about the film and assured them of entertainment.