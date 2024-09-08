Did You Know? Aamir Khan was worried about his moustache on the sets of Lagaan for THIS reason; recalls director Ashutosh Gowariker

"Teen guna lagaan dena padega!" Remember when Hollywood actor Paul Blackthorne as Captain Andrew Russell challenged Aamir Khan's character Bhuvan in the film Lagaan? Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 epic period sports drama remains one of the most iconic movies of the Hindi cinema till date. The Oscar-nominated film also starred Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley along with other star cast. Do you know that Aamir Khan was quite worried about donning moustaches in Lagaan? Ashutosh Gowariker shared it all.

Recently, Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Lagaan. In the clip, Aamir Khan can be seen experimenting with various moustaches that can suit his face. The video begins with the superstar shaving his beard while looking in the mirror. Aamir, who is donning a moustache, says, "I am going to show it to Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) and then come back here and remove this."

In the voiceover, director Ashutosh can be seen narrating how Aamir has been a perfectionist in his films. "Aamir was seriously worried about his moustache or rather his lack of one," the filmmaker says.

The clip then features Aamir discussing how his character would be able to do justice to his clean-shaven look. "Ek toh baarish nahin hai, khaane ke vaande hain, aur ye shave kar raha hai," the Lagaan actor can be heard saying.

Ashutosh Gowariker then revealed how Aamir kept showing him different kinds of moustaches. In a scene, the superstar can be seen performing his famous dialogue from Lagaan while donning a moustache. The director rejected the idea of Aamir's character sporting the moustache in the 2001 film.

Referring to Aamir's dialogue, the production house captioned the post as "toh ka kar sakte the, tha koi chaara?

Netizens dropped their reactions in the comment section. A fan wrote, "The most hardworking, dedicated actor ever." Another Instagram user commented, "Making meaningful and commercially successful art is a challenge..." "We really enjoyed you on screen sir," a fan wrote.

Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 74th Academy Awards. It was India's third nomination after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay (1988).

