7 movies like Swades to reconnect with your roots

Swades is one of the most acclaimed movies of Shah Rukh Khan. It has become a cult classic over the years due to its popularity on social media. The story is about a scientist’s journey to India and rediscovering his roots in the process. If you’re a fan of the heartwarming story and the way it showcases the depths of our country, here are some more movies like Swades that deserve to be on your watchlist.

7 movies like Swades that are a must-watch:



1. Dil Bole Hadippa!

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Movie Genre: Sport/Comedy

Sport/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil

Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Writer: Jaya-Aparajita

Jaya-Aparajita Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dil Bole Hadippa! Is a fun story about Rohan and Veera. Rohan is the captain of a county cricket team in England, but his father calls him back home to captain the Indian team in the Aman Cup. Veera is a village girl who has big dreams of becoming a cricketer. As the two meet and sparks fly, Rohan falls in love with her as well as his country.

2. Delhi-6

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman

Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi, Kamlesh Pandey

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi, Kamlesh Pandey Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Delhi-6 is one of the movies like Swades because here also the protagonist discovers about his culture and heritage. The story is set in Delhi, the capital of India. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of an NRI who comes to India with his sick grandmother. However, there he gets caught in a religious dispute.

3. Chak De! India

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Sport/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Writer: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for Swades-like movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Chak De! India is another one to watch from his filmography. This gem of a film follows the story of Kabir Khan, a hockey player who is given the label of a traitor to his nation. He fights against all odds and leads the women’s hockey team to World Cup glory.

Advertisement

4. Namastey London

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

2 hours 8 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah

Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

While Namastey London may be a romantic comedy, it does have some patriotic elements, which are very impactful. Jasmeet’s father takes her on a trip to India and wants her to marry Arjun, which she does reluctantly. Arjun’s speech, where he tells about India’s rich history to a Britisher, is one of the most powerful patriotic scenes.

5. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Rang De Basanti is one of the best Bollywood movies like Swades. In the movie, Sue, a British filmmaker, wishes to create a documentary about Indian freedom fighters. When she casts university students in her film, she awakens the patriotic spirit within them. Rang De Basanti is truly inspiring for a person who wants to make changes for the betterment of the country.

6. Veer-Zaara

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

3 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is the love story of two individuals separated by borders. Veer is an Indian Air Force pilot who falls in love with Zaara, a Pakistani girl. He spends many years imprisoned in Pakistan, while Zaara passes her life in his village in India. The song Aisa Des Hai Mera beautifully portrays the love a person holds for their country.

7. Lagaan

Running Time: 3 hours 43 mins

3 hours 43 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Sport/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma, K.P. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma, K.P. Saxena Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the same director as Swades, Lagaan is one of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema. It is set during British rule in India. In the film, residents of a small village form a cricket team and give their best to beat the British in a match.

Are there any other movies like Swades that you would recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities; Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh's family