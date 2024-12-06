Shah Rukh Khan calls himself 'semi-orphan' in new video for Mufasa: The Lion King; 'Anyone who doesn't have parents...'

Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to the Hindi version of the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King. In a new promotional video, the superstar drew parallels with the titular character and called himself a ‘semi-orphan,’ as he recalled losing his parents at a young age.

Today, December 6, 2024, the makers of the film Mufasa: The Lion King shared a new video across their social media platforms. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Mufasa’s story is just like his own. He said, “If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Haan. meri bhi kahaani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this), then it could fit in.”

Shah Rukh shared three parallels between him and Mufasa. Firstly, the actor stated, “Because technically speaking, anyone who doesn't have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I'm a semi-orphan.”

He continued, “It's a story of an outsider.” King Khan mentioned that he had no family in the film business. He said he came to Mumbai from Delhi and is an outsider.

SRK playfully added, “It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I'm a king.”

Watch the video here!

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “When you see the story ki kaise woh Mufasa bane ya king bane (how he became Mufasa or King), I think it's a very interesting story about sacrifice, friendship, loyalty.” He recalled that when he was dubbing for the movie, he realized what a great character Mufasa was. SRK even called him ‘itna accha human being sher (A very good human-like lion).’

Advertisement

Fans agreed with Shah Rukh Khan in the comments section of the post that it was his story. One person said, “Yes sir, it’s your story,” while another wrote, “Shahrukh is a king in every aspect.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

SRK's sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, have also dubbed for the film. Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha never fails to melt our hearts and these latest PICS are proof