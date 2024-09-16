Shah Rukh Khan can live on THIS 1 meal forever admits Aanand L Rai and we bet you would want to try the combination too

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan in Zero recently shared his experiences working with the Pathaan actor, including a few details about his eating preferences. In a discussion with Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India, Aanand revealed that the superstar can live on tandoori chicken, coffee, and one beverage, "But if something is served with love, he’ll eat anything".

During the interview, Aanand was presented with a photo of himself and Shah Rukh Khan in conversation on the sets of Zero. Reflecting on the image, Aanand mentioned that, although they seemed to be engaged in a serious discussion, they were actually talking about their plans for the evening after the shoot.

He continued by offering some insights into Shah Rukh's eating preferences, noting that Shah Rukh could sustain himself on tandoori chicken, coffee, and one of his beverages indefinitely. However, he added that if a dish is served with love, Shah Rukh would eat anything.

In another recent interview with The Guardian, SRK spoke about how he spent his time during the pandemic. He explained that, with limited activities available, he had urged others to try learning Italian cooking and to stay fit. He mentioned following his own advice by focusing on exercise to build his physique.

The Jawan actor also revealed that he usually only ate one meal a day, not as part of intermittent fasting, but as a personal choice. Additionally, he shared that he spent around half an hour daily at the gym.

On the professional front, SRK is set to appear in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming action-packed thriller, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. The film centers around the intense journey of a mentor and his protégé, as they push their survival abilities to the limit amidst various obstacles. The title, King, aligns with the story's theme, as SRK’s character is depicted as "The King of The World... Underworld" within this gripping plot.

Pinkvilla recently revealed that King is set to begin filming in Mumbai starting in January 2025, with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan leading the project. The initial schedule will take place in Mumbai, followed by an extended shooting phase in Europe.

