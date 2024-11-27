Shah Rukh Khan connects Mufasa: The Lion King’s journey to his own; ‘Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh…’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Mufasa: The Lion King, in which he has voiced the titular character for the Hindi version. The Bollywood superstar recently narrated Mufasa's journey and connected it to his own. He said that their stories sounded quite similar.

Today, November 27, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King released a promotional video. Shah Rukh Khan was seen narrating the story of Mufasa. In the video, he said that Mufasa was the kind of king who inherited loneliness.

Talking about Mufasa's passion, SRK continued, "Lekin uski ragon mein behta tha uska junoon. Aur ussi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasmaan ko chua (But his passion flowed in his veins. And with the same passion, he rose from the ground and touched the sky)."

Shah Rukh stated, "Zameen par toh kayi Baadshah hukumat karte aaye hain par usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par (Many kings have ruled the earth, but he ruled everyone's hearts)." The actor added that the lion braved storms and emerged as a true king.

Drawing parallels to his own journey, SRK said with a smile, "Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahaani, par yeh kahaani hai Mufasa ki (This story sounds very similar, but this is the story of Mufasa)."

Watch the video here!

Fans were in awe of Shah Rukh Khan after watching the video. One person said, "A King's story, in the King's voice," while another wrote, "SRK's voice adds a deeply personal touch to the story, making it resonate with all of us Indians."

A user stated, "A king telling his own story," and another comment read, "What a voice! What an aura! Truly THE KING." Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan are also a part of Mufasa: The Lion King. Aryan has lent his voice to Simba, Mufasa's son, while AbRam is young Mufasa. Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Meiyang Chang, and Makarand Deshpande have also voiced key characters.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film will be released in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024.

