INSIDE Aryan Khan's star-studded party ft Nirvan Khan, Kill actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, Orry and more

Bollywood parties are always the talk of the town as various celebrities from the industry get together for a fun time. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is gearing up for his directorial debut, recently hosted a party in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan, Kill actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, Orry, Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal, and others. Inside pictures from the gathering have now surfaced on the internet.

Aryan Khan, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and others pose stylishly in inside pictures from party

Last night, on July 7, Aryan Khan’s party saw many Bollywood celebrities unite for a celebration. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to Instagram Stories and offered a glimpse inside the party. Host Aryan was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and denim jacket paired with cargo pants as he posed with Orry.

Another photograph featured Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, who recently received immense appreciation for their performance in the movie Kill. Orry was seen doing his signature pose by keeping his hands on Raghav’s t-shirt as he stood between the duo. Nirvan Khan, Mahikaa Rampal, and more friends also joined Orry in other snapshots.

Have a look at the photos!

About Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

Aryan Khan is set to begin his career in the film industry with web series Stardom. Set against the backdrop of the entertainment world, the show will consist of six episodes.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed the significance behind the title. A source close to the development stated, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom.”

About Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill

Kill is a violent action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, as well as Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment. It marks the debut of Lakshya and showcases Raghav Juyal in a negative role. Co-starring Tanya Maniktala, Kill is currently running in cinemas.

