THIS Shah Rukh Khan performance is one of his ‘most charming’ for Hansal Mehta and his daughter; calls it ‘so free of vanity’

Shah Rukh Khan is immensely admired by the film industry. Many filmmakers often express their love for his performances in different films. Hansal Mehta recently revealed that for him and his daughter, Swades was one of SRK’s ‘most charming’ performances. He called it ‘so free of vanity.’

On November 24, 2024, Hansal Mehta took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Swades. He asked, “Will we see @iamsrk ever again in a performance so free of vanity?”

Praising King Khan’s performance in the film, the filmmaker added, “For me it’s one of his most charming, timeless and unaffected. My daughter concurs. #Swades.”

Have a look at the tweet!

Fans also agreed with Hansal Mehta’s tweet and shared their own love for the film. One person said, “The Problems they Showed in Swades is Still Relevant in this era Too.... That's Why Swades is Most Important Film Of SRK.... It changed so many people like me..... is changing and will be changing in Future Too.”

Another tweet read, “easily the most revisited one... never gets old, doesn't get irrelevant! and so, so on point for anyone remotely coming from an Indian village <3.”

One user expressed their wish for a collaboration between Hansal and Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “Direct him once please. I was so mesmerized by his eyes in this film. So expressive and earnest.”

Advertisement

Swades is a 2004 drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Mohan Bhargav, an NRI scientist who returns to India and rediscovers his roots. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but is quite popular on social media and has become a cult classic.

SRK is looking forward to starting the shooting of the action thriller film King from January 2025. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta’s film The Buckingham Murders was released in theaters in September 2024. The crime thriller starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays the role of detective Jasmeet Bhamra.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan has powerful message for Abhishek Bachchan after I Want To Talk release: ‘Let them say what they say…’