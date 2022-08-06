Shah Rukh Khan dances to super-hit track Na Ja in viral throwback video from the sets of Zero; WATCH

Commonly known as the “Baadshah Of Bollywood”, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted across 3 decades and is set to return to the silver screen with three massive films in the year 2023. Apart from the brilliant acting caliber that he possesses, he is also very witty and good with words. A throwback video of the actor, dancing to the beats of the 2017 hit song Na Ja, surfaced the internet and instantly became viral.

SRK isn’t very active on social media these days and neither makes many public appearances. His fans derive joy in the viral content of his, that is shared on the internet. On Friday, a fan page shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing his heart out to Pav Dharia's popular song Na Ja. Shah Rukh, who was in a black T-shirt, even made his own hook steps to the song as he matched them with the lyrics. The Badshah gracefully danced to the Punjabi song with his dance choreographer. On fishing the details of the origin of the video, it was confirmed that it was shot back in 2018, on the sets of SRK’s then theatrical release Zero.

Have a look at the Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Na Ja, HERE.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

