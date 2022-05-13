EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for larger-than-life song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya for Dunki

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan will start filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s next from April-mid, and the makers have created a massive set replicating a village in Punjab in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, where a large portion of the film will be shot. Soon after kick-starting the project, the superstar actor officially announced the film’s title Dunki on April 19. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” SRK captioned the announcement video on Instagram.

We now have another exciting update on this much awaited film. Recently, Shah Rukh shot for a larger-than-life, fun number, which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. “The song shoot went on for four days, and features some unique steps that Ganesh Acharya is popularly known for. It’s an entertaining number, shot on a large scale and SRK has gone all out for it. It was shot on the same village set in Filmcity. Vicky Kaushal also features in the track,” informs a source close to the development.

After the Mumbai schedule, SRK, Rajkumar Hirani, and team will be heading to London and Budapest to shoot for the rest of the film. “They have already finished the recce, and have finalised their shooting locations. As of now, they are looking to go there in July,” adds the source.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Also Read | PICS: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador in California